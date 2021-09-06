Evacuation orders lifted as Aruba Fire containment grows to 30%

SAN DIEGO — A wildfire in North County that caused evacuations and loss of electricity for nearby residents is now 30% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders have been lifted and roadways are now open near Rainbow, where the Aruba Fire ignited Sunday just before 4:30 p.m. The acreage of the blaze was reduced from 100 to 54 acres Monday morning after firefighters were able to more accurately map the burn area.

#ArubaFire [Update] The acreage has been reduced to 54 acres due to more accurate mapping. The Fire is now 30% contained. Firefighters will continue working throughout the day building containment. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2021

Cal Fire said the flames started at 37060 Jeremy Way in Fallbrook then made their way to Rainbow, prompting evacuation orders in the area. A temporary evacuation point was set up at Vallecitos Elementary School and the Red Cross was on hand to help displaced residents.

SDG&E said the fire caused damage to its electric system, which impacted customers in Pala, Rainbow, Rice Canyon and Pala Mesa Village. More than 200 customers were without power.

By 8:15 a.m. Monday, firefighters had the flames 30% contained. Cal Fire asked drivers to be careful in the area as firefighters continue to work the fire.

#ArubaFire [Update] All evacuation orders have been lifted, and roadways have been opened. Firefighters are still working, so please drive cautiously if in the area. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2021

No injuries or damage to structures were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.