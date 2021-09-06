Evacuation orders lifted as Aruba Fire containment grows to 30%

SAN DIEGO — A wildfire in North County that caused evacuations and loss of electricity for nearby residents is now 30% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Evacuation orders have been lifted and roadways are now open near Rainbow, where the Aruba Fire ignited Sunday just before 4:30 p.m. The acreage of the blaze was reduced from 100 to 54 acres Monday morning after firefighters were able to more accurately map the burn area.
Cal Fire said the flames started at 37060 Jeremy Way in Fallbrook then made their way to Rainbow, prompting evacuation orders in the area. A temporary evacuation point was set up at Vallecitos Elementary School and the Red Cross was on hand to help displaced residents.
SDG&E said the fire caused damage to its electric system, which impacted customers in Pala, Rainbow, Rice Canyon and Pala Mesa Village. More than 200 customers were without power.
By 8:15 a.m. Monday, firefighters had the flames 30% contained. Cal Fire asked drivers to be careful in the area as firefighters continue to work the fire.
No injuries or damage to structures were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.