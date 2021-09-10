Aruba fire fully contained after 4 days of burning across 54 acres: Cal Fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A brush fire near Rainbow was fully contained Friday after four days of burning across 54 acres, Cal Fire reported.

The Aruba Fire started Sunday and was active in a community southeast of Rainbow until Thursday afternoon. Residents near Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane were forced to evacuate, but were able to return to their homes by Monday.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at Vallecitos Elementary School, located at 5211 Fifth St. in Fallbrook, Cal Fire San Diego said. San Diego County sheriff’s deputies helped residents with the evacuation.

Cal Fire assigned two engines and one crew to the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.