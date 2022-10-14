Artists created a mural of the goose that took the field during Game 2 of the Padres and Dodgers NLDS series. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The goose that took the field at Dodgers Stadium during Game 2 between the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers is now making its presence known in the San Diego area.

After Wednesday’s matchup, a new mural was created on the back of the Vogue Theater in Chula Vista.



The mural has since been nicknamed the “San Diegoose,” which is the latest Padres-themed work put together by local group Ground Floor Murals.

Other murals of current and former Padres players include Yu Darvish, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Joe Musgrove, Trevor Hoffman and more.



The “San Diegoose” appears to continue being a good luck charm as the Padres defeated the Dodgers in a pivotal Game 3 Friday. The Friars are now one game away from advancing to the National League Championship Series.