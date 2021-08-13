Art installation at New Children’s Museum features 40-foot slide

SAN DIEGO — The New Children’s Museum is debuting an art installation Friday that aims to take children to a world beyond anything they’ve ever seen.

FOX 5 got an inside look at the new immersive experience that features a colorful and imaginary world with a 40-foot slide and vibrant, wall-length murals.

Children are invited to have some fun with foam blocks and geometric sculptures designed to help children challenge themselves and collaborate with each other in new and inventive ways.

The artist behind the new exhibit is Panca, also known as Paola Villaseñor. The Chula Vista native is known for playful street art that has appeared everywhere from walls in Mexico City to the galleries of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

The museum says Panca visited The New Children’s Museum as a child and recalled painting the outdoor truck, one of her first experiences with painting something on a large scale.

Her mural SMILE adorns the museum’s entry bridge, welcoming visitors with bright colors and playful smiles.