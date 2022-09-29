SAN DIEGO — Coming soon! A new arts and cultural district is debuting in Vista.

Thursday marks the grand opening of the Paseo Artist Village. What’s the best thing about this 60-unit residential and retail development? It’s affordable!

Local residents, artists and veterans earning between 30 and 59 percent of the median income in the area will be given the opportunity to reside in this up-and-coming art-centered neighborhood.

Affordable housing developer Community HousingWorks is helping to ensure a variety of long-term families and individuals are able to afford to stay in the Vista community.

Residents will reap the benefits of a 2,100 square feet on-site workspace for artistic creations.

As an additional bonus, approximately 2,000 square feet of retail space is located on the corner of South Santa Fe Avenue and Guajome Street. An art gallery will also be showcased.

For more information on the Paseo Artist Village development or to find out how to become a renter, visit the Community HousingWorks information page.