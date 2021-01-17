Arson suspected in Vista fire that damaged 4 buildings

VISTA, Calif. — Deputies suspect arson is to blame for a fire that spread to four buildings in Vista early Sunday morning.

Firefighters said the flames started in a trash can in an alley near North Santa Fe and East Connecticut Avenue around 2 a.m. The fire spread to surrounding buildings, including a tire and auto repair shop with highly flammable equipment inside.

Firefighters from the Vista Fire Department, Carlsbad Fire Department and Oceanside Fire Department got control of the fire and put it out.

The @SDSheriff Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a suspicious fire in @cityofvista. It happened around 2 a.m. near the 400 block of North Santa Fe Avenue. Read more here: https://t.co/L04okLy0Eu. If you have any info, call (858) 565-5200 or @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477. pic.twitter.com/XnGkID4ojd — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 18, 2021

The sheriff’s department said the fire appears to be suspicious. Detectives from the bomb and arson unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.