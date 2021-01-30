Arson suspected in house fire that sent burn victim to hospital

A firefighter stands on the roof of a burning Mount Hope home on Jan. 29. The blaze is a suspected arson. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A raging house fire sent a burn victim to the hospital late Friday, and police believe the blaze was set intentionally.

The fire broke out at a house off Quail and F streets in the Mount Hope area shortly before midnight.

When San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived, they found a victim who had managed to escape the house but was badly injured by the flames, SDFD Batt. Chief Robert Allen said. The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center by hospital. No further details were provided

It took crews about a half-hour to knock down towering flames as they leaped from the single-story home, and by the time the fire was extinguished, the house was badly damaged.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate, and a San Diego Police Department watch commander told FOX 5 the blaze was being investigated as an arson, though few other details were available. MAST investigators were expected to announce their findings by Monday.