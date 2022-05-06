SAN DIEGO — Police searched for an arson suspect in El Cajon Friday after a fire badly damaged a home there.

The man was last seen at the residence on Redwood Avenue near Ballard Street, west of Jamacha Road, El Cajon Police Department said around 12:30 p.m.

The man is a white 55-year-old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing around 185 pounds, according to the agency. He is “possibly armed with a rifle,” officials said.

“If you see anyone matching the description, please call 911,” a department spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

While police initially said the man “fled the location,” they shared an update around 2:15 p.m. that suggested it was possible he never left.

“Police, Heartland Fire and SDG&E are working to render the scene safe for further investigation,” the tweet reads. “It is unknown if the suspect is still inside the burned residence.”

Officials did not provide further information about when the blaze started or why the man is suspected of lighting it.

SkyFOX flew overhead Friday afternoon to find a badly-damaged, single-story home at the location provided by police. Several vehicles parked along the yard also appeared damaged. Firefighters still lined the street with at least two engines, and it was evident that it took a major effort to knock down the flames. No neighboring homes appeared damaged.

The mostly residential street where the fire burned is near Holy Trinity Church, Holy Trinity Catholic School and Lexington Elementary School.

