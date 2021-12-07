Arson suspect taken to hospital after apartment fire

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A man, who is currently in the hospital, is expected to be booked in the county jail after his apartment was set on fire near Wells Park.

At 5:13 p.m., officers responded at 388 Shady Lane to a man allegedly intimidating his roommate with a baseball bat and “turned on the gas in the kitchen threatening to burn the apartment down,” according to a release from the El Cajon Police Department

Lt. Jeremiah Larson said officers attempted several times to make contact with the suspect, however he refused to exit the building. At one point, flames could be seen in the apartment unit.

Heartland Fire shut off the gas, and extinguished the fire.

“The suspect refused to exit the apartment in spite of the fact it was on fire,” Larson said. “After the fire was eventually extinguished, officers were able to negotiate with the man and safely take him into custody.”

The suspect was identified as Angel Jiminez, 22. He was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center with injuries he suffered during the fire. He will be booked into the county jail on the suspicion of criminal threats and arson to an inhabited structure.

The suspect’s roommate also suffered minor injuries.

While the fire was isolated to the reporting apartment, surrounding units sustained water and fire damage. Displaced residents were offered assistance through the Red Cross.

No other information was released.

