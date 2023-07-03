Damage after a residential fire in Lemon Grove on Sunday, July 2. (Courtesy of San Diego County Sheriff’s Office)

SAN DIEGO — A man has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally starting a Lemon Grove residential fire that left one injured and a dog dead, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire first broke out around 3 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1500 block of Taft Street. Deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff’s substation were dispatched to the scene, as well as Heartland Fire & Rescue to extinguish the blaze.

During SDSO’s preliminary investigation, deputies located a man in the backyard of the home with a puncture wound on his right leg. A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg before he was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

A deceased dog was also discovered inside the home, while crews were working to mop the blaze.

By the time firefighters knocked the fire down, a van parked outside the home had been completely destroyed and about 50% of the structure had sustained major damage, Heartland Fire said Sunday.

Initial reports from Heartland Fire indicated that the blaze had originated in a van parked outside the home. As a result of SDSO’s investigation, however, the cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

Mario “Marina” Milton, 29, was identified by authorities as the suspect in the case, according to SDSO. Law enforcement believes the suspect assaulted the victim before lighting the house on fire with a torch.

Milton was arrested by authorities. SDSO said he faces multiple charges, including arson, assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to animals.

According to Heartland Fire, 22 personnel responded to the fire, including crews from San Miguel Fire and San Diego Fire-Rescue. The incident remains under investigation by SDSO’s Bomb/Arson unit.