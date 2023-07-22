LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Lemon Grove motel Friday was arrested, authorities said.

Carlos Antonio Landa, 39, was identified as the suspect, Sgt. Anthony Portillo with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Saturday. He faces a charge of arson to an inhabited structure stemming from the Lemon Grove incident, as well as assault and arson-related charges in an unrelated incident in the City of San Diego, per SDSO.

Around noon Friday, the fire broke out at a motel in the 8000 block of Broadway, according to authorities.

When first responders arrived on scene, one of the units was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters evacuated several units as a precaution while they put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Landa is being held in law enforcement custody. His bail has been set at $250,000.