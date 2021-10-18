Arson investigators looking into cause of Otay Mesa junkyard fire that scorched 7 vehicles

A fire broke out Monday evening, Oct. 18, 2021, at a city-owned junkyard site in the Otay Mesa area, burning up seven vehicles before crews got it under control, local authorities said. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – A fire broke out Monday evening at a city-owned junkyard site in the Otay Mesa area, burning up seven vehicles before crews got it under control, local authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to the site at 7310 Pogo Row. Nobody was reported as being inside the property at the time of the call and crews were able to contain it to only a few vehicles, according to Michael Howell, battalion chief at San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No injuries were reported as a result of Monday’s fire, Howell said.

“Our crews down here are pretty adept at these calls,” Howell told OnScene.TV. “They know how to operate at them so they coordinated it really well.”

Following Monday’s fire, Howell said the department’s Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) will investigate.

“Since we’ve had a few (fires) in the past week or so, we’re gonna have MAST come take a look so they can make the call on (if it’s suspicious),” he said.

The blaze was much smaller in scope than Saturday’s at an auto wrecking yard in the South Bay that burned more than 200 cars, damaged one home and triggered some evacuations of residents. That incident, dubbed the Cactus Fire, started near two businesses, throwing off thick plumes of smoke that were visible as far away as the Coronado Bridge.