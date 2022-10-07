LA MESA, Calif. — An arson investigation is underway in La Mesa, where several people were caught on surveillance video throwing fiery objects at a marijuana dispensary.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, a car rolled into an adjacent parking lot near Backpack Boyz off Fletcher Parkway. At least two people got out and hurled the flaming objects before jumping back into the vehicle and speeding off.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department bomb arson unit responded and found plastic bags with a powdery substance attached to pieces of wood.

That followed another attack around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. An SUV went into the same parking lot, with several people throwing Molotov cocktails moments later. One landed in vegetation, another ended up on the roof of a truck and one more hit the side of the dispensary.

In both incidents, the dispensary’s on-duty security guard quickly put out the small fires.

“The first time we thought it was something random. The second time we can see that it’s something more like a terrorist attack, more personal. We don’t know why,” security guard Mario Islas told FOX 5.

The attacks did some minor damage to an A/C unit and the roof. No one was hurt.

Backpack Boyz is a legal and licensed dispensary.

“We’ve been in business for almost a year now,” the manager, who did not want to be publicly identified, told FOX 5. “Everything’s smooth. We love our community. Everybody that comes in is very happy, very grateful for everything. We had no issues. And then within three days we’ve been attacked twice, and very violent, scary attacks. We just are asking our community to help find these people and bring them to justice.”

The owners are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call La Mesa police.