SAN DIEGO — Two suspects were arrested in connection to last week’s fatal stabbing at a trolley stop in Logan Heights, said the San Diego Police Department.

The victim — now identified by authorities as 70-year-old Michael Goodin of San Diego — suffered a stab wound to his chest near the Harbor Drive trolley around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called in and have been investigating the matter. SDPD says detectives have learned the victim got involved in a brief verbal argument with a small group of people in the moments before a fight broke out.

During this altercation, authorities say the victim was stabbed at least one time in the chest and beaten. The suspect group reportedly fled the area.

Detectives have now identified 36-year-old Rafael Chavarria and 29-year-old Angelo Soto Vargas as suspects in this case, according to SDPD. Both are San Diego residents.

On Monday at 8:45 p.m., Chavarria was located by security officers from the Metropolitan Transit System at the trolley stop at 1255 Imperial Ave. in San Diego. Officers responded to that location and arrested Chavarria in connection to this incident.

On Tuesday at 5:15 a.m., police say Vargas was located at a camper he was residing in along the 3300 block of K Avenue in San Diego. He was also arrested as a suspect in this case.

Both Chavarria and Vargas were booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder and elder abuse.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.