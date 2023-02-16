SAN DIEGO — Multiple people are in custody after an almost year-long investigation into a suspected ambush and attempted murder, authorities said.

A man was getting into his car to go to work in March 2022 when he was boxed in by two other vehicles on 4700 Hilltop Drive in the Chollas View neighborhood.

Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department said the suspects mistook the man for a rival gang member, yelled gang challenges and shot at the victim. Although there were multiple shots fired, police say the victim was not struck during the gunfire.

SDPD responded to the scene and launched an investigation that lasted roughly 11 months. Gang detectives identified three suspects in the ambush and shooting attempt, along with a fourth man involved in weapons trafficking.

On Wednesday, SDPD and the National City SWAT officers served four court-authorized warrants on each of the suspects’ homes. Investigators recovered an unregistered AR-15-style ghost gun, ammunition, high-capacity ammunition magazines and body armor.

Authorities say all four suspects were safely taken into custody. According to SDPD, 29-year-old Brian Acosta, 32-year-old Adrian Rodriguez and 29-year-old Eleazar Avitia were arrested on attempted murder charges, while 29-year-old Thomas Contreras was arrested on firearms-related charges.

Lt. Sharki said all four suspects are expected to be arraigned on Friday at the Superior Court downtown.

Anyone with related information is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2675 or Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477