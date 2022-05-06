CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two people are in custody Friday stemming from a brawl at a South Bay intersection that led to one person being shot, Chula Vista Police Department said.

On May 4, at approximately 10:00 a.m., CVPD responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive in Chula Vista.

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows two men who got out of their vehicles began to physically fight, leading to one of the men in the altercation being shot.

19-year-old Gillio Repetto was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, CVPD Captain Phil Collum said. 19 year-old Serenity Nieblas, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, was also arrested for allegedly aiding in the escape from the shooting scene.

Police detectives were searching the Bonita area Friday to locate the silver Hyundai shown in the video when they located the pair of suspects. Officers initiated a traffic stop and took both suspects into custody without incident, Collum said.

The weapon used in the shooting has not yet been located and there are currently no outstanding suspects from the incident, according to CVPD.

The man who was shot during the altercation was eventually taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries. It is unclear at this time of any relationship between the two parties involved.

Authorities did not immediately attribute the violence to “road rage,” as it wasn’t initially clear if the men had some previous relationship. But it was one in a recent spate of violent confrontations on local streets and freeways, from an attack on a California Highway Patrol officer to a road rage shooting on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.