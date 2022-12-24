The image shows a crime scene from a shooting in Escondido. (Photo: SIDEO.TV)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Four teenagers were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old male victim, said the Escondido Police Department.

A 17-year-old male, two 15-year-old males and a 15-year-old female were taken into custody by authorities and charged with murder. Police say the suspects are all Escondido residents.

The arrests were made in connection to an incident that took place on Dec. 11 when 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory Street.

Responding officers discovered a 16-year-old boy in the flood control channel and transported him to Palomar Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the shooting was gang related.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Detective Michelle Mayfield at 760-839-4926.