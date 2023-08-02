SAN DIEGO — Authorities made additional arrests this week in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Lincoln Park apartment complex in 2022.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident took place on Aug. 12 in the area of 4900 Logan Ave.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and discovered a man down on the street of an apartment complex upon arrival, SDPD explained.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim — identified as 27-year-old Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan — was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

San Diego Homicide Detectives responded to investigate the shooting and have been investigating since the time of the murder.

On Aug. 31, 2022, SDPD says a man named Joseph Nisbet was arrested in connection to this murder. Later, on Nov. 16 that same year, a 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested on suspicion of this homicide, police confirmed.

Since then, detectives have identified three additional suspects: 26-year-old Tambrisha Jones, 25-year-old Haben Haile and 21-year-old Richard Bell.

According to SDPD, Jones was located and arrested in Glendale, California on Monday by the Los Angeles Police Department and U.S. Marshalls. She was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Haile and Bell were both in custody on other charges. Police say they were also booked on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

All three suspects are scheduled to be arraigned at the Downtown Courthouse on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.