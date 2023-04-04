Scene of a deadly shooting in the Grantville area. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting outside some Kaiser Permanente office buildings in the Grantville neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 6 a.m. on March 27 in a parking lot in the 10900 block of San Diego Mission Road.

Upon arrival officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Pedro King, a 38-year-old Chula Vista resident, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a news release.

After their initial investigation, detectives learned a white, silver or light-colored vehicle may have been involved in the shooting and was scene speeding away from the area.

After canvassing the area for witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage and collecting evidence, SDPD homicide detectives were able to identify a possible suspect in the shooting, Shebloski said.

Fernando Mata, 28, was determined to be a person of interest in King’s death and was also suspected of driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday, around 8:15 p.m., detectives with the Escondido Police Department located the stolen vehicle near 1300 West Valley Parkway, according to Shebloski.

Escondido police arrested Mata and a female companion on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Following his arrest, SDPD detectives developed probable cause to arrest Mata in connection to King’s death.

On Monday, while Mata was already in custody at the San Diego Central Jail, detectives booked him on suspicion of murder, Shebloski said.

Mata is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.