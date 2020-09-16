Arrest made in violent downtown mugging of 73-year-old woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with a mugging that left a 73-year-old woman gravely injured last week on a downtown roadside near Cortez Hill.

Stanley Harris Hinton, 31, was arrested Monday on suspicion of carrying out the robbery and assault in the Core-Columbia district of San Diego, according to police.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound suspect allegedly attacked Nannette Altevers, who uses a walker, near the corner of B Street and Fourth Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

Patrol officers responding to a 911 call about the assault found the assailant gone and Altevers suffering from extensive upper body trauma, Lt. Matt Dobbs said. She remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives have taken charge of the case, the lieutenant said.

Hinton was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, robbery and elder abuse. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Sept. 25.