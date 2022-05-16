SAN DIEGO – On Sunday, officers with the San Diego Police Department arrested a man in connection to a recent fatal high-speed crash in Torrey Pines, authorities said.

19-year-old Christopher Schmittel of Moreno Valley was arrested on suspicion of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, and felony DUI in the April 25 crash that took place on the sand at Torrey Pines State Beach.

Investigators say that Schmittel was driving a Subaru WRX southbound on Torrey Pines Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control, hitting a guardrail and going over the ledge before landing on the beach.

Two passengers in Schmittel’s vehicle who were killed, identified as 19-year-old Joshua Adonai Manzanares and 18-year-old Johnny Ildefonzo Punzalan, were ejected from the car during the incident. Two other teenage passengers in the vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital following the crash.

Authorities say that Schmittel is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the accident. The 19-year-old has been charged on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, and one count of felony DUI.

“We have two people that have lost their lives,” Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5’s Clara Benitez last month. “We have two people who are dead and shouldn’t be. We have three people who are in the hospital and if this is something that was preventable, that just makes it all the more tragic.”

“Anyone who has seen the video footage can see the damage to that vehicle is absolutely catastrophic,” Lt/ Sharki said in April. “People can kind of infer how fast that vehicle was going to leave the roadway to land as far as it did from the roadway and with the kind of damage it had to it.”

The matter remains under investigation by detectives with the San Diego Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to investigators at 619-531-2000.