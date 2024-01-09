SAN DIEGO — San Diego police on Monday made an arrest in the September killing of a man in the Skyline neighborhood.

Tracy Jackson, 54, who is believed to be homeless, was booked on suspicion of murder, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Tuesday. Prior to Monday’s announcement, Jackson was already behind bars for an unrelated assault charge.

On the morning of Sept. 26, police responded to a report of a death in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive, according to SDPD. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 36-year-old Marvin Spence, lying unresponsive on the sidewalk behind his silver Dodge Charger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, the position and possible trauma to the victim’s body required the homicide unit to take over. The medical examiner determined Spence’s cause of death as homicide by strangulation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.