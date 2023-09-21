SAN DIEGO — A suspect was arrested in connection to a stabbing that killed a man near a Midway District McDonald’s last month.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 30 when officers found a man with a stab wound in the parking lot at 3805 Midway Dr., said the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, now identified as 44-year-old Joshua Goodman, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During the preliminary investigation, officers learned the victim rode his bicycle into the

parking lot of a business in the Midway District, SDPD explained.

Authorities say the suspect reportedly arrived at the location in a light-colored minivan, then exited the vehicle and began to chase the victim in circles in the parking lot. During the chase, police say the suspect repeatedly stabbed at the victim with what appeared to be a knife.

Detectives have since determined the minivan was driven by a second person, now believed to be an unknown woman, who they say drove through the lot with the sliding door open. The suspect ran and jumped back into the van, which was last seen headed west on Midway Drive.

Based on the investigation so far, it does appear the suspect and victim knew each other, according to SDPD.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate and identified Armando Parras as the suspect in this case. An arrest warrant was then obtained.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, police say the suspect was located by West Covina Police at a motel in the 2700 block of East Garvey Avenue South. Parras was arrested for this warrant and extradited back to San Diego where we was booked into jail.

Detectives are still working to identify the woman believed to be the getaway driver.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.