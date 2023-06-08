CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A teenager suspected in a string of vandalism crimes in the Chula Vista area last month was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Chula Vista police did not release any other information about the person arrested since they were a minor.

The vandalism occurred in the area of Second Avenue and F Street on May 27 and May 28, according to law enforcement. The damage included smashed windows and graffiti.

Surveillance video showed the suspect standing on a vehicle’s hood and damaging the windshield.

Another report informed police about vandalism in the form of drawings and words spray-painted in a light blue color on areas such as walls, sidewalks and vehicles, authorities said.

Police determined the vandalism was not determined as a hate crime. There are no other outstanding suspects.