Arrest made in slaying at local motel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with the slaying last month of a woman at a Midway-area motel, authorities reported.

Marquise Tyree Wisher, 27, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing 32-year-old Rosa Jaco on May 4, according to San Diego police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. that day, paramedics responding to a call for medical aid at a lodge in the 3800 block of Greenwood Street found Jaco unconscious and unresponsive.

“As the medics were administering CPR, other people in the area were becoming disruptive and impeding their efforts,” Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

While trying to revive Jaco, the ambulance crew “noticed the condition of her body was inconsistent with the information they were being provided,” Dobbs said.

Following postmortem examinations, the county Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Jaco’s death a homicide.

Police have declined to release further details about the case, including how the victim died.

“To continue to protect the integrity of the investigation, we are not releasing the cause of death at this time,” Lt. Andra Brown said Wednesday afternoon.

Wisher was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.