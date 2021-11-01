Arrest made in Otay Mesa street racing crash that killed spectator

SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of a man suspected of killing a pedestrian with a vehicle during an illegal street race early Sunday morning in Otay Mesa.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. in the 8800 block of Kerns Street, involving two drivers of a Ford Mustang and Chevy Nova, according to Sgt. Victoria Houseman of the San Diego Police Department.

While the two cars were racing, Houseman said the driver of the Ford Mustang lost control and hit a spectator who standing in a driveway. The man on the sidewalk suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police identified the driver of the Ford Mustang, who remained at the scene, as 28-year-old Jason Clifford Dennell of Little Rock, California. He was arrested and booked into County Jail on suspicion of felony manslaughter and felony reckless driving.

The deceased was identified as Quarann Maurice Ray Lottie, 32, of Compton, according to a report from the Department of the Medical Examiner.

Authorities added the driver of the Chevy Nova took off before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.