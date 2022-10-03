OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The suspected driver in a hit-and-run incident that left a 28-year-old pedestrian hospitalized has been taken into custody, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The incident took place between Redondo and Luna Drive on Sept. 18 and led to the victim being airlifted to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Lake Elsinore resident Luis Sandoval, 28, was arrested on Sep. 30 and booked for suspicion of felony hit-and-run. His vehicle, a Blue Ford Fusion, was identified by investigators.

An investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing. In the meantime, Oceanside authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Traffic Investigator Paul at 760-435-4431 or email DCPaul@oceansideca.org.