SAN DIEGO — An arrest has been made in connection to a Mission Bay crash that killed a 12-year-old girl in July.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki confirmed to FOX 5 Thursday that 19-year-old Arsanyous Refat Ghaly was taken into custody in Los Angeles on Nov. 8. following a warrant.

The arrest comes after a collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the De Anza Cove area on July 30. SDPD said Ghaly was using a personal watercraft when he collided with the girl who was paddle boarding.

The victim was brought to shore and first responders performed CPR, police said. She was then taken to a local hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Since then, authorities have been investigating the cause of the collision and whether or not speed was factor in this incident. Though the specifics of those details have yet to be released, portions of De Anza Cove are under a “no wake zone.” This limits watercrafts to 5 mph.

Ghaly, who was 18 years old at the time of the deadly collision, is now facing charges alleging “vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.”