Arrest made in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old boy

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old boy last week in Chula Vista, police reported Thursday.

Dispatchers received a report about 12:50 a.m. Friday that three people had been stabbed on Brisbane Street near North Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista police Lt. Miriam Foxx said.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that the victims had been stabbed during a fight after a minor traffic collision on Brisbane Street, Foxx said.

Investigators determined that two groups had performed burnouts and donuts at separate locations before getting into a traffic collision and subsequent fight on Brisbane Street, the lieutenant said.

All three stabbing victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, Foxx said. Two of the victims were treated and released, but a third victim — a 17-year-old boy — died of his injuries on Sunday evening.

His name was withheld.

Detectives obtained bystander video of the fight and identified the alleged assailant as 19-year-old Austin David and arrested him on Friday on suspicion of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

