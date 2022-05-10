SAN DIEGO — A man is in custody Tuesday in connection to a crash last Saturday in the Midway District that left two people dead and two others seriously injured, San Diego Police Department announced.

Edgar Suarez Espinosa, 33, was booked into a San Diego County jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and driving without a license, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

On May 7 at approximately 9:00p.m. Suarez Espinosa was driving a Toyota Tacoma at high rate of speed near the 2900 block of Sports Arena Boulevard towards Rosecrans Street when he allegedly drove over a median, causing the truck to go airborne and land on top of a van that was stopped for a red light at the intersection, SDPD said.

Two passengers in the rear of the van, an 81-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash. The 21-year-old driver of the van and a 46-year-old passenger were hospitalized with serious injures, Sharki said.

The two passengers in the van that were killed in the crash were identified as Ahmed Mazin Salah Alrawi, 23, and Suad Alsamari, 81, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect was also hospitalized with serious injuries and was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was arrested Monday upon being released from the hospital and booked into San Diego Central Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, jail records show.

The crash prompted surrounding roads to be closed for several hours into early Sunday morning while police investigated.

Police said detectives with their Traffic Division continue to investigate what led up to the fatal collision. Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.