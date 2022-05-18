IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in an Imperial Beach alley was arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Jesus Manuel Rodriguez Jr., 34, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder after the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force and Mexican authorities were able to arrest him at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release. A warrant was issued for Rodriguez’s arrest.

The incident occurred on Jan. 30 around 3 a.m. when deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Substation responded to a report of a shooting and found the deceased victim with a gunshot wound in an east alley located in the 800 block of Georgia Street, according to Lt. Chris Steffen. Authorities confirmed the victim’s identity as 45-year-old Shelby Dorris Jr.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.