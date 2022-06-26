ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run in a crash that killed a 14-year-old in Escondido, authorities said.

Jon Edwin Kiesel, 70, was arrested and charged on suspicion of hit and run in connection to the deadly crash that happened Saturday in Escondido. About 9:30 p.m., the teen boy was crossing during a “no walk” period at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Grand Avenue when he was hit by the vehicle, which then drove off.

Police said that an initial investigation, which utilized evidence, witness statements, and law enforcement databases, led officers to identify a black 2021 Lexus RX350 involved in the crash.

Kiesel was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Sunday and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The crash remains under investigation by Escondido police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Officer Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.