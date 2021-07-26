Arrest made in East County mom’s shooting death

A car sits outside a liquor store in Spring Valley, where police say a family was sitting in the car when they were approached by two gunmen, at least one of whom opened fire. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest three months after a 40-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a parked car with her family, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department started investigating on April 24 after a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive in Spring Valley. Deputies said 40-year-old Karmen Dionne Anderson, who was also known as Karmen Hicks, was sitting in a car with her husband and 4-year-old daughter near a liquor store on Bancroft near Golf Drive when someone shot at the car.

The sheriff’s department said Anderson was the only person hit, and she later died at the hospital.

On Monday, deputies announced the arrest of 26-year-old Jammerieo Austin. The San Diego man was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff’s department said.

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil following Anderson’s death. They called for an end to gun violence in the city and an arrest in the case.

“We are asking for justice. And we are remembering her life,” one speaker told the group that gathered Berry Street Park in Lemon Grove. “But we’re not forgetting. We’re not forgetting that this is not right.”