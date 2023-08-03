SAN DIEGO — A documented gang member on juvenile probation was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly East County shooting, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Authorities say Trevion G’shon Austin, 20, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder related to a Fourth of July shooting in Spring Valley.

A 25-year-old man — now identified as Fernando Kevin Villegas — was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a street in the 2700 block of Central Avenue, SDSO said. Villegas was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10 p.m., despite lifesaving measures.

Around the same time, another man — now identified as as 22-year-old Kaulana “Dustin” Hernandez Liu — arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, authorities explained. Liu was treated and later released.

SDSO reported that Liu and Villegas arrived at the location of the shooting because a friend of theirs was hosting a party.

When they got out of their vehicle, there was reportedly a group of people standing in the area. Authorities say Liu and Villegas were almost immediately shot by one of the members of that group.

After a homicide investigation, SDSO says detectives identified Austin as a suspect in this case, which led to his arrest.

At this stage of the investigation, the nature of the relationship between the victims and the potential suspect is unclear. The motivation and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200, or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.