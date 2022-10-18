EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex in August, El Cajon Police Department said Tuesday.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. at an outdoor parking lot for an apartment complex located at 441 Dominguez Way.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, identified as Jasiah White, who has been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to ECPD.

Obaida Saad Ramadhan, 18, was arrested on Oct. 15 and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of the deadly shooting, Sgt. Tenaya Webb said in a news release.

During the course of the investigation, police say that detectives learned that White and Ramadhan had gotten into a disagreement on a previous occasion.

A few days after the shooting, Ramadhan left the country to visit his family and was arrested upon his arrival back in San Diego, Webb said.

Ramadhan faces several felony charges, including first degree murder, jail records show.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.