Arrest made in City Heights deadly shooting

SAN DIEGO — A 51-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in City Heights.

Kenneth Corley is accused of killing Peter Cruz, 51, with a firearm after an argument Wednesday on 3500 Central Avenue in the Castle neighborhood, according to Lt. Adam Sharki, of the San Diego Police Department. He was booked into Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

Authorities received a call about a shooting around 12:46 a.m. When they arrived on scene, officers found Cruz down on the sidewalk with at least one apparent gunshot wound to his body.

Sharki said Cruz was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later died at around 6:40 a.m.

Detectives learned that there was an argument between the suspect and the victim, which led to Corley firing the gun at Cruz.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.