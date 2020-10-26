Arrest made in Chula Vista man’s murder

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An ex-con was jailed over the weekend in connection with a San Ysidro-area homicide, authorities reported Monday.

San Diego police arrested Cameron Leddy, 32, for allegedly murdering 35-year-old Juan Alvarado of Chula Vista, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

About 3:30 a.m. last Wednesday, patrol officers responding to a report of a man lying in the roadway near a stretch of railroad tracks in the 300 block of South Vista Avenue found Alvarado mortally wounded. Paramedics tried in vain to revive him before pronouncing him dead at the scene, Brown said.

Detectives soon identified Leddy as Alvarado’s alleged killer, he said. When officers saw him driving away from a Nestor apartment on Sunday and tried to pull him over, he drove off, prompting a brief road chase that ended when he got into a traffic accident and then made a failed attempt to escape on foot, Brown said.

Leddy was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, resisting arrest and being a felon in possession of a gun. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday.

Police have not disclosed Alvarado’s cause of death, his relationship, if any, to Leddy or a suspected motive for the alleged slaying.