Arrest made in bar brawl shooting that left man dead, teen wounded

The scene in the parking lot outside a Chula Vista bar, On The Rocks, where a fight after last call led to a shooting that wounded a teenager and killed a 41-year-old man on Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police have arrested a man suspected of opening fire during a brawl outside a bar in Chula Vista earlier this month, leaving a 41-year-old man dead and a teenager wounded.

Tracy Reasonover, a 33-year-old San Diego resident, is suspected of the Nov. 13 shooting outside On the Rocks Cocktail Bar on E Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police say Reasonover fled to Chicago after the deadly shooting and was arrested Tuesday in Springfield, Illinois on suspicion of violating parole conditions. CVPD did not elaborate on what conviction Reasonover’s parole terms stemmed from.

Back in the South Bay, investigators had identified Reasonover as a suspect in the shooting. Detectives flew to Illinois to interview the man and to help local authorities search a home where he was arrested. He remained in Illinois as of Wednesday, police said, but will eventually be extradited to San Diego County and charged with homicide.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to CVPD, and anyone with information was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Details of what led up to the gunfire outside the bar remain unclear. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in a parking lot located near Woodlawn Avenue and Interstate 5. Some kind of physical fight started outside around the time of last call, CVPD Lt. Jason Deaner wrote in a news release shortly after the shooting.

Someone in the brawl pulled out a handgun and started shooting, hitting a 41-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Deaner. Both were treated at the scene, but the older man was pronounced dead in the parking lot. The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital. Authorities did not share an update on his injuries beyond saying the teen is “in stable condition.”

While Reasonover has now been identified as a suspect, authorities have not publicly said how he was involved in the brawl or why a teenager was in the bar parking lot so early in the morning.

Abe Gaxiola, the owner of Danny Boy’s Deli next door, told FOX 5 he was saddened by the deadly shooting but that the plaza becomes a different scene at night.

“It’s sad to say, but in the community, stuff like that has happened in the late night,” Gaxiola said. “During the day we feel somewhat safe.”