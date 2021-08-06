Arrest made in assault at Mission Beach

A screenshot shows a portion of the social media video recorded during a confrontation at a Mission Beach bonfire. Police say men yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs, threw a full beer can at a woman’s face and held a gun to a man’s head. (Photo provided to FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday announced the arrest of a man accused of assaulting and yelling “anti-LGBTQ slurs” at a 26-year-old woman in Mission Beach.

Jose Irra, 20, was placed under arrest Thursday for a hate crime, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm, San Diego police Capt. Scott Wahl said in a news release.

According to police, the woman was attending a bonfire with a group of friends near the 3000 block of Mission Boulevard just before 11:40 p.m. Monday when a group of young men approached her.

An unknown member of the group yelled slurs at the woman and her group before one of the men threw a filled beer can at her, striking her in the left eye, police said.

A second man pulled out a black “Glock-style” handgun and pointed it at the head of a 30-year-old man who was in the woman’s group, according to police. No update was provided on the whereabouts of the second suspect.

The woman suffered a bruise to her eye, while the man in her group was uninjured.