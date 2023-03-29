A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, April 15, 2021, in Spring Valley, Calif. Sheriff’s deputies were searching for the shooter.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested in the 2021 killing of a 67-year-old David Martinez in the Spring Valley area, authorities said.

John David Lopez, 56, was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Wednesday.

The incident occurred on April 15, 2021, around 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Presioca Street, where deputies found Martinez lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his upper body, per law enforcement. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear at the moment “the nature of the relationship” between Lopez and Martinez, Jarjura said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.