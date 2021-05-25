Arrest made in 2019 slaying of Clairemont donut shop owner

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the slaying of a Clairemont Mesa man during a residential burglary two years ago.

Keon Wilson, 34, was arrested in Los Angeles, where he lives, on suspicion of fatally assaulting 58-year-old Randy Taing, the owner of a Rose Donuts store, on April 5, 2019, according to the San Diego Police Department.

About 11:45 a.m. that day, Taing’s son made a 911 call to report that his father had phoned him at work and told him there had been “some type of theft or robbery” at the victim’s home, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

The son then drove to Taing’s residence, finding his father gravely injured. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he remained in intensive care for three days before he died. Taing’s cause of death has not been released.

While documenting the scene of the fatal assault, investigators discovered that a safe was missing from the home.

“Over the past two years, homicide detectives conducted a thorough investigation and identified a suspect,” Brown said. “During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect was also (allegedly) responsible for residential burglaries in Carlsbad and Poway. San Diego police detectives worked in conjunction with those investigating agencies to identify cases, locate evidence and interview witnesses.”

Wilson was booked into Los Angeles County jail pending transfer to the San Diego area to stand trial for the homicide and burglaries.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.