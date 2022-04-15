EL CAJON, Calif. – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Friday announced an arrest in a 2003 East County shooting that left two people dead, including a juvenile.

Forty-six-year-old Michael Romero was arrested Wednesday and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release.

The crime took place in January 2003 when deputies with the Lemon Grove substation responded to shots fired in the 2100 block of Willow Glen Drive in the unincorporated area of El Cajon. Upon arrival, deputies found two men lying in the road with gunshot wounds.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the men as 17-year-old Christopher Brandon Vigil and 30-year-old Patrick John Greene.

Despite an investigation at the time, officials were unable to narrow down a suspect.

In March, new evidence was discovered, linking Romero to the crime scene and the incident, Steffen said. At this time, detectives are not releasing the new evidence discovered while the case is prosecuted.

A motive for the incident was not immediately released by officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation remains open at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or by visiting sdcrimestoppers.org.