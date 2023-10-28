SAN DIEGO — An arrest has been made in connection to a 1990 cold case homicide that left a women dead in Scripps Ranch.

The incident occurred on July 11, 1990 when the San Diego Police Department received a call reporting a person down in the 10300 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard. Responding officers located a Hispanic woman, later identified as Margaret Orozco Jackson, lying on the hillside

with a rope around her neck.

Jackson, who police say was 47-years-old at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the location of her body and similarities to other homicide cases involving women, the San Diego Metropolitan Homicide Task Force took over the investigation.

According to SDPD, the task force was comprised of a regional group of investigators who were assigned to investigate more than 40 homicides involving women who were sex workers

that may have been killed by a serial killer or a suspect who targeted women within that

industry.

Despite the work by the original investigators, the case into the murder of Margaret Jackson eventually went cold, SDPD explained. That was until the case was reopened in 2022 by detectives from the department’s Homicide Cold Case Unit.

As the case was reexamined, detectives developed new information and probable cause that identified Randall Oyler of San Diego as the suspect in the murder of Margaret Jackson.

Oyler, who is 32-years-old, was arrested in connection to this case on Thursday, Oct. 26. Police say he was already in custody at San Diego Central County Jail for a warrant for probation violation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.