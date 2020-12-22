Arrest made after shots fired into La Mesa home

A shooting in La Mesa Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, left a ground-level apartment riddled with bullets, police said. Two adults and two children inside the unit escaped without being injured.

LA MESA, Calif. — Authorities Monday arrested a 29-year-old on suspicion of shooting into an occupied La Mesa apartment.

Around 10:42 a.m., officers started receiving several reports about “shots fired” in the 4200 block of Harbinson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found bullet holes in a ground-level apartment, but the two adults and two children inside were not hurt.

Around 11 p.m., La Mesa police detectives and San Diego police officers arrested 29-year-old Jaymes Brazelton. He was booked into San Diego County Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.