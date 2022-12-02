SAN DIEGO — A woman who was shot by officers after pointing what appeared to be a handgun, and was later confirmed as a “replica firearm,” at law enforcement while they were checking a stolen vehicle in the Talmadge neighborhood was identified Friday, authorities said.

Candace Spears, 32, is expected to survive her injuries and remains at a local hospital in stable but critical condition in the custody of federal authorities, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release. Appropriate charges against Spears, who had an active federal probation warrant, are being evaluated by local prosecutors.

The shooting involving officers occurred Monday around 8:45 p.m. when a stolen 1998 blue and gray Ford Econoline Van was located by authorities in the 4600 block of Collwood Boulevard, according to police. As members of the San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force approached the vehicle and identified themselves, Spears was asked to exit the van when she showed the “replica firearm” and pointed it at law enforcement. That action prompted a San Diego Sheriff County Department sergeant and Chula Vista police officer, both a part of RATT, to fire their service weapons at the woman, striking her multiple times.

Authorities also released the identities of the task force officers involved in the gunfire: Sgt. James Balderson with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for 14 years and Officer Cody O’Riley with the Chula Vista Police Department for almost four years. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.