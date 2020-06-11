Armed woman robs South Bay gas station

Watch Now
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An armed woman robbed an Arco station in Otay Mesa and was on the loose Thursday morning.

The woman walked into the station at 3724 Del Sol Blvd., about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect grabbed items from the store and was last seen running north on Picador Boulevard, Heims said.

Anyone with information on this robbery was asked to call San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit detectives at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154.

