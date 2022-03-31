SAN DIEGO — Community activists are raising questions about the shooting involving law enforcement that killed a woman suspected of stabbing a San Diego police officer.

Members of the Alliance of Chinese Americans San Diego say they want answers from the sheriff’s department. They say the death of Dr. Yan Li was avoidable.

Body-worn camera footage released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department shows three sheriff’s deputies and an officer encounter an armed Li that eventually ended in her death.

“I was thinking there’s probably some justification on the police shooting, but then I watched the entire ten minutes of video, which is gruesome and it’s hard to watch,” said Sunny Rickard, with the Alliance of Chinese Americans San Diego.

Now, the Alliance of Chinese Americans San Diego is questioning how officers handled the situation.

“I started to have questions,” Rickard said. “First, I’m thinking this is the police officers serving a notice to evict. How can it end up Dr. Li dead?”

The alliance is now calling for an independent investigation into her death. They are also asking why deputies and officers did not wait for the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team.

“It appears to me that the police didn’t have a warrant when the second time they entered Dr. Li’s home,” Rickard said. “What’s the justification of that?”

The sheriff’s department says Li stabbed an officer, then three deputies and a San Diego police officer shot her.

“They should release the entire video,” Rickard said. “Give us the full recount. What happened?”

FOX 5 reached out to the sheriff’s department and is awaiting a response to their concerns. The alliance says it also plans to hold a news conference about this incident in the next week or two.