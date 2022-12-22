SAN DIEGO — Three male suspects, one armed, stole several cases of beer from a 7-Eleven in the Swan Canyon neighborhood on Wednesday night, said the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects walked into the convenience store, located at 3105 Fairmount Ave., shortly before 9:20 p.m. and grabbed the alcoholic beverages before attempting to leave without paying.

Authorities say an employee tried to stop them, prompting one of the suspects to pull out a gun and point it at the employee who then ran away. Once outside, a bystander tackled one of the suspects. At that time, the suspect fired two shots at the bystander but missed, police said.

The suspects then got into an unknown vehicle with the beer. They were last seen heading eastbound on Thorn Ave. The suspect descriptions, according to authorities, are as follows:

Suspect #1 was a Hispanic male in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants, white shoes and a maroon hoodie under the jacket.

Suspect #2 was a Hispanic male in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Suspect #3 was a Hispanic male in his 20s with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a light blue and grey hat, black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

San Diego Police robbery detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the robbery at the 7-Eleven is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.