Armed robbery suspect shot and killed by police in Logan Heights identified

SAN DIEGO – Police have identified the 21-year-old armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by officers Monday in the Logan Heights area when they say he pulled out what was believed to be a handgun.

Officers received a report about 7:30 a.m. that a man with a large knife robbed Mullens Market and Liquor in the 3000 block of Imperial Avenue, police Lt. Andra Brown said in a news release. When officers arrived, they spotted San Diego resident Isaac Andrade — who police say matched the description of the robbery suspect — walking in the south alley of 3100 Imperial Ave.

Two officers tried to make contact with Andrade, according to Brown. It was then when Andrade reached into his jacket against the orders of officers and produced a large knife with one hand and in the other, he pointed what looked like a handgun at officers, the release shows.

Three officers — Michael Martinez, Michael Muniz and Angel Vidrios — then opened fire on Andrade, striking him multiple times, Brown said. Andrade died at the scene. Officers later recovered a knife and an airsoft pellet pistol from Andrade.

According to biography information provided by the department, Vidrios is assigned to the Central Division and has been with the department for seven years. Both Muniz and Martinez were working an overtime assignment with the Neighborhood Policing Division. Muniz is a six-year department veteran while Martinez has been with SDPD for five years. All three were placed on administrative leave.

The investigation into the shooting includes multiple layers of review, including by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the officers bear criminal responsibility for the shooting as well as the Internal Affairs Unit, the Shooting Review Board and the Commission on Police Practices.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked by police to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-

2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.