SAN DIEGO — A reported armed robbery in the University Heights neighborhood Monday developed into a SWAT standoff, with negotiators attempting to get a suspect to exit a home, the San Diego Police Department said.

Around 8:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call from the 4300 block of Louisiana Street where it was reported that multiple people armed with weapons attempted to rob a home, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki told FOX 5.

Several people were detained as part of the investigation, with one person remaining inside the home, refusing to surrender to police.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers with SDPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics(SWAT) unit were called the scene to assist with negotiations.

Police believe there is one person inside the home and they are believed to be armed, according to Sharki.

Another SWAT situation was ongoing concurrently in the Chollas View area Monday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in connection to the incident, Sharki said.

The 4300 block of Louisiana Street was closed due to the police activity, with residents in the vicinity asked to shelter in place. Those living in the immediate area were asked to contact SDPD if they need assistance.

Officials were unable to confirm if there was any connection to an incident in the same area last week where two people were found dead and two more were hospitalized after being found unresponsive inside a home.